Met Gala: Stars dress up, hit the carpet

Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:21 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 19:21:20-04

Blake Lively donned a grand Versace gown for the year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala.

And husband Ryan Reynolds wore a velvet tuxedo. The two are among co-hosts for the gala as it returned to it usual berth on the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is.

Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It's been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. About 400 guests from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited.

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)


Blake Lively said of her inspiration for her dress, “Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture."

Entertainer Vanessa Hudgens said of her Victorian black sheer lace gown with a long train, “I’m practically naked,” she joked.

Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)


This story will continue to be updated.

