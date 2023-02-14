Michigan State University mourns loss of 3 students killed in shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State University community is mourning the loss of three students killed in a mass shooting on campus Monday night.

Family members identified two of the victims as 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser.

Clawson Public Schools identified Alexandria Verner, a junior at Michigan State University, as the other victim.

The district shared a senior spotlight that was done on Verner for her high school yearbook. She advised underclassmen to remain positive.

"Today may be hard but tomorrow will be better," she said.

Arielle and Brian were both graduates of the Grosse Pointe Public School system. Arielle's family said that she loved children and wanted to be a pediatrician one day.

Sparrow Hospital is currently treating five other students who are in critical condition following the shooting. According to a spokesperson for the hospital, 4 of the 5 victims had to undergo surgery.

“We’re all broken by an all-too familiar feeling. Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a Tuesday morning press conference. Whitmer ordered flags lowered until further notice to honor all victims.