Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Military college student sues armed forces over HIV policy

Military College-HIV-Lawsuit
David Jordan/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, a group in military fatigues walks in front of Jackman Hall, rear, on the campus of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. A military college student who says he was removed from his duties for testing positive for HIV is suing state and federal military officials. The 20-year-old student from Revere, Mass., says in a complaint filed Thursday, May 4, 2022, that he tested positive for HIV in October 2020 during his sophomore year at the nation's oldest private military college, Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. (AP Photo/David Jordan)
Military College-HIV-Lawsuit
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:40:00-04

BOSTON (AP) — A military college student who says he was removed from his duties for testing positive for HIV is suing state and federal military officials.

The 20-year-old student from Revere, Massachusetts, says in a complaint filed Thursday that he tested positive for HIV in October 2020 at Norwich University.

The student, identified in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” said that he was deemed unfit for service and dropped from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Burlington, Vermont,

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Vermont National Guard didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Thursday.

The Department of Defense has a policy that states it can deny military service eligibility to people who contract HIV.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the LEX 18 Livestream this Saturday for Special Coverage of Derby 148

Watch the LEX 18 Livestream this Saturday for Special Coverage of Derby 148