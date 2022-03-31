Milk cartons filled with sanitizer given to children at school in New Jersey

Young children in New Jersey were given milk cartons that contained sanitizer, officials said.

The children were attending the Early Childhood Development Center on Wednesday when they were given the cartons.

According to Camden Schools, the substance found in the cartons is a non-toxic consumable sanitizer.

The district said the sanitizer runs through the vendor's machine prior to milk being dispensed.

"Unfortunately, many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed, and then shipped out with the milk," Camden school said in a tweet.

The district said no milk will be served until an investigation is completed.

Camden schools added that no children were showing signs of illness, but they were sent to the hospital as a precaution.