Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse.

But in a mixed ruling Friday, the court also handed a victory to one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Lambada Legal, which helped bring the lawsuit against Texas on behalf of the parents of the 16-year-old girl, called the decision a win because it put the state’s investigation into their family on hold.

In February, Abbott issued a first-of-its-kind order that instructed child welfare officials to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. The court said the order is "nonbinding."

However, it said state child welfare officials could investigate parents of transgender children, but they must use the same discretion they used before the governor's order.