Moderna asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults

Moderna believes its COVID-19 booster vaccine should be available for all adults.

The company resubmitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot for adults 18 and older, according to CNBC.

The Moderna booster shot is currently authorized for people 65 and older and those in high-risk settings.

Moderna's request comes as the FDA reportedly prepares to authorize the Pfizer booster shot for all adults.

Some states, including Colorado and New Mexico, have bypassed federal guidance and authorized all adults to receive booster shots.

Both states are currently facing a surge of COVID-19. The governors of Colorado and New Mexico believe opening up boosters to more people can add an additional layer of protection and slow transmission of the virus.

The White House COVID-19 response team reported Wednesday that 31 million people across the country have gotten a booster shot.