Moderna CEO eyes future with annual vaccine for multiple viruses

Moderna is working on a stronger tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, officials say it will take time.

The drugmaker says research is underway toward a one-dose, yearly booster to battle the coronavirus, the flu, and other respiratory issues.

Its CEO, Stéphane Bancel, hopes to have it ready within the next five years.

"The idea is a bit like the iPhone. A lot of us buy a new iPhone every September, and you get new apps, and you get refreshed apps. And that's exactly the same idea, which is you'll get COVID and flu and RSV in your single dose," Bancel told CNN Business.

Moderna also has dozens of other products in the works, including a cancer vaccine and a monkeypox shot.