More seniors are being hospitalized with RSV amid surge

Although infants are among those most susceptible to RSV, older adults are being impacted too.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about six out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with RSV this season.

While that may not seem like many people, that's about 10 times higher than in previous years.

Dr. Ann Falsey with the University of Rochester Medical Center believes the uptick is mostly due to relaxed COVID measures like people not wearing masks anymore.

Although RSV does not typically send as many adults to the hospital, it can be a serious and even deadly disease for seniors and people with underlying health conditions.

Right now, there's no vaccine but that could soon change.

“There's now some very effective RSV vaccines. that have been in Phase 3 clinical trials,” Falsey said. “So there is a vaccine (candidate). The Pfizer vaccine was used as maternal immunization to provide protection for the babies.”

Falsey says the best ways to protect yourself will sound familiar: Wash your hands, disinfecting surfaces, and wearing a mask.