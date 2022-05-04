More than 200 sailors moved off USS George Washington after multiple deaths onboard

More than 200 soldiers on the USS George Washington were moved off the ship Monday because several crew members had died while onboard.

CNN and ABC News reported that seven sailors had died within a year, including four that likely died by suicide.

A Naval Air Force Atlantic official told ABC News that two died from a health-related death, one was undetermined, one was a confirmed suicide, and three were apparent suicides that remain under investigation.

According to CBS News, accommodations were made by the Navy for 260 of the 400 to move off the ship.

On the first day of the move, which was Monday, CNN reported that more than 200 sailors departed the ship.

CBS News reported that the Navy had made plans for sailors to discuss mental health during a two-day stand down. They will also speak about the quality of life on the ship.

A Naval Air Force Atlantic official told CNN that an investigation by the Navy into the deaths is expected sometime this week.