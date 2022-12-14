Mother, son killed amid southern tornado outbreak

Eighteen tornadoes were reported in the southern U.S. on Tuesday as a large storm system sweeps across the country.

According to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, two people were killed in a tornado near Keithville, Louisiana. Authorities said a young boy was found dead in a wooded area where his home was destroyed. Overnight, the body of his mother was found one street over.

Another person was injured in the Keithville tornado.

Responders used K-9 teams and volunteers to search the area for victims.

Earlier on Tuesday, a tornado touched down near Grapevine, Texas, injuring five. Tornadoes were also reported late Tuesday in Mississippi.

The tornadic activity was expected to continue in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center said some of the tornadoes could be strong.

The large storm system, which also caused blizzard-like conditions in the upper Plains, is expected to move to the north and east. An ice storm warning was issued for parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Ice of up to a half inch could cause traffic difficulties and power outages in the area.