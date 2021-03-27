Multiple people injured, two dead after shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Multiple people have been shot in two separate incidents at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday Officers patrolling the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue heard multiple gunshots. When they were in the area of 17th Street and 22nd Street they located several gunshot wound victims.

Police have confirmed that eight gunshot wound victims were hospitalized as a result of the shooting. One adult female victim died from her injuries on the scene.

According to a spokesperson with Sentara, eight victims are being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Of those eight, six were transported by ambulance and two walked in on their own.

According to Police Chief Paul Neudigate, a police officer was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

With regard to the shooting, police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

A police officer shot a suspect relating to the above incident, and the shooting is being investigated concurrently, a spokesperson with the police department confirmed.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the male suspect involved died from his gunshot wounds at the scene.

As standard procedure, the officer involved will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. The involved officer is assigned to the Special Operations Division. The officer has been with the department for 5 years.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

This story was originally published on WTKR.com.