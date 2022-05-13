Watch
N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

Posted at 11:49 AM, May 13, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country.

The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic.

North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear.

Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population.

Leader Kim Jong Un was shown on state TV at a pandemic response meeting, where he took off his face mask and smoked a cigarette while talking with officials.

North Korea has previously refused vaccines from the international community.

