New footage shows Gabby Petito inside Wyoming grocery store days before her death

JACKSON, Wyo. — New security footage from inside a Wyoming grocery store shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before her death.

The August 27, 2021 clip, first obtained by Fox News Digital, was captured at Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming.

CNN reported that the Jackson (Wyoming) Police Department released the video, which shows the couple parking, walking inside, shopping, and returning to their vehicle.

Authorities said Petito contacted her family regularly throughout the journey, but Petito's parents say the last time they heard from their daughter was on Aug. 25.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, and on Sept. 19, her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

On Sept. 21, the Teton County medical examiner's office confirmed the body found was Petito's, and they classified her death as a homicide.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Dr. Brent Blue, the coroner for Teton County, confirmed she was strangled to death.

Dr. Blue placed Petito's time of death between Aug. 22 or Aug. 29.

It was later revealed that Petito and Laundrie interacted with Moab, Utah, police officers on Aug. 12 after someone reported the two had been in a physical altercation.

Officers pulled the couple over near the entrance to Arches National Park, and after speaking to them both, police decided not to file charges after the couple agreed to spend the night in separate places.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the FBI confirmed Laundrie's remains in a Florida environmental park.

The family's lawyer later said Laundrie's death was ruled a suicide.

This past January, the FBI revealed that Laundrie confessed to killing her in a notebook found near his remains.

Jeff Tavss at KSTU first reported this story.