Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announces she's married

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai revealed she is married.

In a post on Twitter, Yousafzai shared pictures of her and Asser Malik tying the knot in a ceremony in Birmingham, England.

"We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai said.

The 24-year-old is a global activist for girls' rights. She has been advocating for girls since a very young age.

She survived an attack by the Taliban in Pakistan at 15 years old. She was shot in the face on a school bus for advocating for girls to get an education.

Since recovering, Yousafzai has continued her work. She has met with heads of state to advocate for gender equality.

Recently, she wrote a letter to the Taliban in Afghanistan. She demanded that the new government allow girls to continue their education.

In addition to being a Nobel Prize laureate and advocate, Yousafzai is a best-selling author. Her memoir, "I Am Malala," has sold millions of copies worldwide.