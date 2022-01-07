Watch
Novak Djokovic in Australian 'immigration detention' hotel following visa dispute

Mark Dadswell/AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, and is set to be removed from the country after spending the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up. (AP Photo/Mark Dadswell, File)
Novak Djokovic
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 19:59:13-05

Novak Djokovic may not get a chance to defend his Australian Open title.

According to The Associated Press, Djokovic is confined to an "immigration detention" hotel in Australia.

Djokovic was denied entry into the country after a mix-up with his visa.

The world no. 1 tennis player flew to Australia after he said he was granted a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open.

The tournament requires all players to be vaccinated or be granted a medical exemption. Upon arrival, the government reportedly said Djokovic did not have a valid medical exemption.

Djokovic has appealed the cancellation of his visa. His case is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

The Serbian is a nine-time Australian Open champion. A win this year would break a tie between Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam singles titles for a male tennis player.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

