NYC Marathon participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative test this year

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, runners take part in the New York City Marathon. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 22, 2021
The New York City Marathon is happening in 2021, but organizers say some new COVID protocols will be put into place.

According to the website, runners will have to prove they've received at least one round of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the race.

Runners won't have to wear a mask while on the course, but they will be required to wear them at the Expo, on public transportation during race day, and at the start and finish areas.

Organizers said they would be scattering start times to reduce crowds and increase spacing to ensure proper social distancing.

The marathon is set for Nov. 7.

