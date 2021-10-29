Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Official: Meeting didn't impact Noem daughter's application

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. Gov. Noem faces inquiries over a meeting she held last year that included her daughter and state employees who were overseeing her application for a real estate appraiser license. Noem's cabinet secretary, Marcia Hultman, told a legislative committee Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, that the meeting touched on Noem's daughter could fix problems with application, but the decision to give her another opportunity had already been made before the meeting. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Kristi Noem
Posted at 9:56 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 21:56:55-04

South Dakota’s labor secretary says officials had decided to give Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter another chance to win her state real estate appraiser license even before a meeting in the governor’s mansion that has spurred conflict of interest questions.

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative committee that's investigating the July 27 meeting.

The Associated Press reported last month about the meeting, which included Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, just days after a state agency moved to deny Peters’ license.

Hultman acknowledged it was unusual to have an applicant like the governor’s daughter in such a meeting.

However, she defended her department’s handling of Peters’ licensure.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps