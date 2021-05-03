Watch
Officials to provide update on investigation into Saturday's shooting at Green Bay-area casino

The Oneida Nation addresses the fatal shooting that happened Saturday night at the Oneida Casino complex.
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 03, 2021
ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. — Officials with the Brown County Sheriff's Department will provide an update into a shooting at a Green Bay-area casino that left two people and the alleged gunman dead on Saturday.

The update comes after the Oneida Police Department has requested Brown County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting at the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex.

Authorities say a gunman killed two people at the casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said Oneida Police Department has also requested the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to handle the police shooting of the suspect.

Authorities processed the crime scene throughout the day and into the evening on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said it will not release the names of the suspect, victims, or officers involved as they continue to work to notify families.

"We understand there were a large number of people in the vicinity of the incident last night. If anyone has direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and has not yet been interviewed by a law enforcement agent, please contact Lt. Brian Slinger at 920-448-4229 and leave your name and contact number. He will get in touch to schedule an interview," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Condolences poured in following news of the shooting.

The Packers released a statement Sunday afternoon:

Additionally, the Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur also released a statement on Twitter:

Other Wisconsin leaders also issued statements:

Monday's press conference will take place at 11 a.m. ET.

This story was originally published by Alice Reid on Scripps station WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

