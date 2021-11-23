OKC Thunder lifting vaccine, mask requirement for home games

The Oklahoma City Thunder will soon no longer require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to watch home games at the Paycom Center.

The team required fans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test result for their first 10 home games of the season.

However, the team said a higher vaccination rate in Oklahoma City and improved case counts have allowed the organization to make the change.

"The Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%," the team said in a statement. "The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates."

In addition to the vaccination and testing policy changes, children will no longer have to wear masks at the Paycom Center.

The new policy takes effect Dec. 1

There is an exception to the new policy. The team said vaccination and testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change. The Thunder says that policy is set by the NBA.