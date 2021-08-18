Old Navy to offer all-inclusive women's clothing in all sizes

Old Navy is launching a new initiative that will offer its customers a wider range of sizes to be more inclusive.

Starting Aug. 20, Old Navy will launch BODEQUALITY, which offers "every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference."

The company said they'd be the first retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President, and CEO of Old Navy, in a news release. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

Old Navy is set to transform its more than 1,200 stores and online shops into "fully size-integrated shopping experiences."

The company added that all its stores would offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 in no special sections. Mannequins in the stores will also come in sizes four, 12, and 18.

Old Navy said they'll also merge its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections online to provide sizes 00-30, with models showcasing the styles in sizes four, 12, and 18.

Shoppers will also be able to use a "new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size."