One-time Trump adviser Roger Stone takes role in Canada provincial election

Roger Stone, a one-time adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been named as a senior strategic adviser to assist the Ontario Party in the June provincial election in Canada.

In making the announcement, Ontario Party Leader Derek Sloan called Stone a friend and accomplished American conservative political strategist. "Roger's insights into campaign strategies designed to take back Ontario will be invaluable to our grassroots campaign going forward," Sloan said in a news release.

Stone gave the keynote address at the recent Ontario Party candidate convention "and it inspired all who heard it," said the release.

The Ontario Party was founded in 2018 and is considered to be the conservative alternative to the Progressive Conservatives led by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.