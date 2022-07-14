Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Oregon football player dies after falling at lake recreational area

Spencer Webb
Andy Nelson/AP
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Arizona on Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon. Authorities say the 22-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived at Triangle Lake on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and found him about 100 yards down a steep trail. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Spencer Webb
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:48:35-04

Spencer Webb, a tight end for the Oregon Ducks football team, has died.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Webb fell and struck his head at a recreation area west of Triangle Lake.

"Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him," the sheriff's office stated.

Authorities said the fall appears to be accidental and there is no evidence of foul play.

The area is known for its natural rocks that form slides.

Oregon's head football coach paid tribute to Webb on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Dan Lanning said. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

Webb was 22 years old.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!