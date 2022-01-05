Partial human remains found at home in area of Colorado wildfire

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Officials in Boulder County, Colorado said Wednesday afternoon investigators had found partial remains of an adult in a home in the area where a devastating wildfire broke out last week.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the person whose remains were found and determine the person’s cause and manner of death.

Two people have been outstanding for days. A third person who had been reported missing was found safe.

The sheriff’s office said there were no updates Wednesday on the cause and origin of the fire and that weather – including snow the day after the fire and again Wednesday – were slowing the investigation.

The 6,000-acre fire burned more than 1,000 structures. It is fully contained.