Pentagon to host Pride Month festivities on Wednesday

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other top department officials will take part in the Pentagon's 10th annual LGBT Pride Month celebration on Wednesday morning.

The event will take place in the Pentagon auditorium beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

According to DoD Pride, a Department of Defense association of gay employees, it will mark the first in-person pride celebration at the Pentagon since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's festivities.

The website also says Wednesday's ceremony will mark the first time that the Secretary of Defense has spoken at the event since 2015. That year, Sec. of Defense Ash Carter keynoted the event.

The 2021 event comes months after the Biden administration re-set regulations that allow transgender military members to serve openly, reversing policies instituted by the Trump White House.

"The revised policies prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or an individual's identification as transgender, provide a means by which to access into the military in one's self-identified gender provided all appropriate standards are met, provide a path for those in service for medical treatment, gender transition, and recognition in one's self-identified gender, and seeks to protect the privacy of all service members and to treat all service members with dignity and respect," wrote the Pentagon in a statement in April.