Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up, decide just to be friends after nine months

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian and actor Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits with their nine-month public romantic relationship, citing difficulties with the long distances and their career demands as the reason for the breakup.

E! News was the first to report that the two had decided to end things citing at least one source who E! said had confirmed that the two still have "a lot of love and respect for each other" but that their busy schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly made their split final sometime this week.

E! News reported that a source told the entertainment outlet that Kardashian's divorce from rapper Kanye West is still "moving ahead" and that the two are "happily co-parenting."

Kardashian talked about her first kiss with Davidson on Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny but not Fat" podcast in April saying, "It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing."

Page Six reported that the two have decided to remain friends.

28-year-old Davidson has been spending time away from his "Saturday Night Live" schedule to work on a movie in Australia, while 41-year-old Kardashian has been working from Los Angeles and helping to care for her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.