Pill bottles recalled over failure to meet child safety standards

Pill bottles sold at Kroger and Walgreens have been recalled because of their failure to meet child safety standards.

The recalled products include store-brand aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.

"The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Consumers are advised to store the recalled products in a location where children can't access them.

They can also contact Kroger and Walgreens about a refund and how to dispose of the pills.