Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after shootout during alleged robbery of Brinks armored truck

Authorities say a Brinks armored truck driver shot and killed a suspected robber during an attempted heist on Friday in Oakland, California.

According to Police, one person is dead, and two others were injured in the shootout, including an innocent bystander.

One of the injured also includes a Brinks guard.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. local time on Friday in broad daylight.

KGO reported that Oakland city councilman Noel Gallo said the Brinks employee shot the alleged robber in self-defense.

The two others were taken to area hospitals, but it was not clear if they had been released or what their conditions were.

According to Gallo, other suspects involved fled the scene and were not immediately apprehended by police.