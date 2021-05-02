Scene 'contained' after shooting at Green Bay casino, attorney general says

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The shooting scene at a Green Bay casino has been “contained” and “there is no longer a threat to the community,” according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Authorities responded to the Oneida Casino after receiving reports of an active shooter Saturday evening.

The Oneida Nation confirmed the shooting situation at the casino and said the scene has been secured by law enforcement.

At this time, it's unclear if anyone has been injured or killed in the shooting.

Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the Appleton Police Department, the Kaukauna Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The casino is located near the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Following the shooting, the airport asked on Twitter for those picking up passengers to follow a public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic patterns resume.

A message from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 172 is closed between County GE and Packerland Drive as a result of the shooting. All lanes are blocked in both directions, according to the WisDOT alert.

The casino has said all of its locations will also be closed until further notice. According to the company’s website, they have three other locations in Green Bay.

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

This developing story was originally published by Alice Reid at WGBA.