Popcorn sold in 18 states recalled over allergen concerns

FDA
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 14, 2022
A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns.

In a recall notice, the US Food and Drug Administration said Snak King voluntarily recalled five-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn "due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen."

The recalled products have a “best if used by” dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022, the agency said.

They were sold in stores including ACME, Safeway, King's, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions.

The agency said the stores are in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

The recalled items' UPC number is 079893 403038.

There have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled products are advised not to eat them and can return them to the store it was bought at for a full refund.

