Powerball jackpot grows to over $740 million

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 4:16 PM, Feb 06, 2023
The Powerball jackpot stood at around $747 million by Monday after no ticket matched all six numbers after Saturday night's drawing.

Powerball said the jackpot had grown to its fifth-largest in the game's history.

If a player wins the grand prize, it would have a cash value estimated at around $403.1 million, making it the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in the United States, according to Powerball.

Players did win some money on Saturday though. Four tickets sold in New Jersey, Oregon, Florida and Pennsylvania matched five of the balls, earning those players $1 million, Powerball said.

The last time a player hit the jackpot was on Nov. 19, 2022, when a player in Kansas hit the grand prize at around $92.9 million.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

