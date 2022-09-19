President Biden says it’s too early to make final decision on 2024 campaign

President Joe Biden said he still intends to run for reelection in 2024, but he isn’t ready to make a final decision.

Biden, who turns 80 in November, is already the oldest president in U.S. history. He would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. Previously, Ronald Reagan was the oldest president in U.S. history as he was 77 at the end of his second term.

Biden’s response came in an interview aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

"In terms of election laws, and it's much too early to make that kind of decision. I'm a great respecter of fate,” Biden said. “And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do."

When pressed by anchor Scott Pelley on his intentions, Biden added, "Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."

Biden could potentially face a rematch against Donald Trump, who has suggested he is running in 2024. Before Biden took office, Trump was the second-oldest president in U.S. history. If he decides to run again and win, he would be 82 at the end of a potential second term.

An average of polls place Biden’s approval rating at 42%, according to 538. Jimmy Carter, Reagan, Bill Clinton and Trump had similar approval ratings toward the end of their second years in office. Clinton and Reagan both won reelection while Carter and Trump did not.