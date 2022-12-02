Watch Now
President Biden signs bill that averts rail strike despite opposition from unions

Joe Biden
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 02, 2022
President Joe Biden signed a bill on Friday that prevents 12 rail unions from going on strike next week. The president signed the bill to head off a potentially crippling supply chain disruption in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Biden signed the bill after the House and Senate took bipartisan votes this week to advance the legislation.

The bill includes an increase in paid time off and wages for rail workers. What it doesn't include, however, is additional paid sick time, which was the main sticking point.

Although eight of the 12 unions signed a collective bargaining agreement, the unions say they would have gone on strike unless all 12 unions have finalized a contract.

