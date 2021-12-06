Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

President Biden to speak on prescription drug prices Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and pays over $6,000 a year through a Medicare prescription drug plan at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Longwood, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Donna Weiner
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:15:47-05

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday on how his Build Back Better Act will lower the costs of prescription drugs for millions of Americans.

The White House said the bill would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and impose a tax penalty if drug companies increased prices faster than inflation.

It would also cap insulin prices to $35 per month.

"The President thinks it’s absolutely unacceptable that the American people are forced to pay the highest prices for prescription drugs in the entire world — two to three times as much as other developed countries, and this is an example of how Build Back Better will reduce many of the biggest costs families face," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2019, 1.2 million Part D enrollees spent an average of $3,216 on prescription drugs.

President Biden is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET at the White House.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!