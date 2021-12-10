President Joe Biden expected to attend Bob Dole's funeral on Friday

Family, friends and colleagues from both sides of the aisle are expected to eulogize former senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole Friday during a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

According to ABC News and CNN, President Joe Biden is among those who will speak at the service.

The service comes after Dole's casket spent a day lying in state in the Capitol rotunda.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He announced in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Dole served as an elected lawmaker from Kansas in both the House and Senate for decades. He ran for president several times throughout his career and was elected as the Republican nominee ahead of the 1996 election, which he later lost to Bill Clinton.

Upon his death, lawmakers and Washington mainstays remembered Dole as a virtuous man and someone willing to work across party lines.

Following the funeral service Friday, a motorcade will travel past the World War II Memorial on the National Mall — a monument that Dole played an instrumental role in establishing.

After the funeral and brief ceremony at the World War II Memorial, Dole's casket will be flown back to Kansas for memorial ceremonies in his hometown and at the state capitol. His body will eventually return to Washington at a later date, as Dole's remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.