Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss.

That came in contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

The images show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple said on Twitter. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."'

The couple also released a video that showed their family playing.

One image is reminiscent of their engagement photo.

Chris Floyd/AP In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday, April 28, 2021, is Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace photographed this week in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29. (Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)

William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally.

They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.