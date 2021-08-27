Princess Cruises pushes back sail date of two ships to spring 2022

Two ships of Princess Cruises will return to sailing the sea next year.

On Wednesday, the company announced that they are pushing back plans for Island Princess and Diamond Princess to sail until Spring 2022.

The Diamond Princess was scheduled to sail to South America and Antarctica this year and in 2022.

Those trips, plus its 2022 world cruise, have been canceled.

Two Island Princess cruises that were scheduled to set sail in December have also been canceled.

"Following our successful restart in Alaska and the UK, we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board as we continue our return to cruise operations, keeping the health and safety of our guests and teammates our top priority," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president, in a news release.

Passengers booked on a now-canceled cruise can receive either a full refund or a future cruise credit or be moved to an equivalent future cruise.

The company said passengers have until Sept. 30 to fill out an online form, or they'll automatically be moved to an alternate cruise.