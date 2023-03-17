Princeton stuns Arizona for huge March Madness upset

Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton hit a late run in the second half achieving a huge upset early on during March Madness.

2-seed Arizona lost a 10-point lead to lower ranked 15-seed Princeton, grabbing the school's first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years.

Princeton took down the University of Arizona Wildcats 59-55.

Now, as ESPN reports, the South region of the 2023 men's March Madness bracket has changed, putting Alabama out of total control of it.

“Pretty surreal feeling,” guard Matt Allocco said. “To beat a great team like that on this stage is a pretty special feeling. But also I can’t say I’m surprised. This team has been so good all year, so gritty. On paper, it’s going to look like a big upset. But we believe in each other and we think we’re a really good team. When we’re at our best, then I think we can beat anybody in the country.”

The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:43.Tosan Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton's first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when Henderson was a player for the Tigers.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.

