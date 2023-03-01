Watch Now
Proposed Idaho bill aims to criminalize COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

Kyle Green/AP
Idaho Representative Tammy Nichols holds her hand over her heart during the Pledge of Allegiance before the annual State of the State address held at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Posted at 7:48 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 19:48:24-05

Two Republican lawmakers in Idaho have introduced proposed legislation that aims to criminalize administering mRNA-based vaccines, including for COVID-19.

The bill's language, introduced by the state's Sen. Tammy Nichols and Rep. Judy Boyle, states that "a person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid [mRNA] technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state."

If passed into law, Idaho House Bill 154 would make anyone administering an mRNA-based vaccine guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable with possible jail time and a fine.

With a lack of details in the proposed legislation, it has left some wondering if future debate on the bill would clarify if administering mRNA-based vaccines to "any other mammal in the state" includes animals.

The legislation is detailed over part of a page on the Idaho legislature's website, with 17 lines.

Nichols has reportedly emphasized concern with vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in a presentation.

If passed in its current form, HB 154 would take effect in the state on July 1, 2023, according to the proposal.

