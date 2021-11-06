Prosecutor in Andrew Cuomo's groping case seeks more time

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a letter Friday that the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective.”

The request throws the high-profile case into turmoil a week after Cuomo was accused in the sheriff's complaint of committing a misdemeanor sex crime.

Soares said in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler that his office had been investigating the matter for several months but still has a large volume of material to review.

A spokesperson for Soares said the court granted a delay until Jan. 7, 2022.

Cuomo stepped down as New York governor amid numerous sexual misconduct allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.