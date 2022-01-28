Watch
Queen Mary ship to undergo 'critical repairs'

John Antczak/AP
FILE - The retired Cunard ocean liner Queen Mary, is seen at its permanent mooring in the harbor at Long Beach, Calif., on May 15, 2015. The historic ocean liner Queen Mary, which has been a Southern California tourist attraction and hotel for decades, is being prepared for "critical repairs," the city of Long Beach said. The ship will remain closed, except for film location work, until the $5 million worth of repairs are completed, a city statement said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jan 28, 2022
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California officials say they're getting ready to start critical repairs to the Queen Mary historic ship.

It has been a tourist attraction and hotel for decades in Long Beach harbor. It closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Film crews will be the only people allowed on the ship until work is completed. The repairs are expected to cost $5 million.

A statement from Long Beach officials on Thursday says deteriorated lifeboats must be removed from the sides of the ship because they have caused cracks.

The city took control of the ship last year and officials say the repairs are needed because of decades of maintenance that was deferred by the Queen Mary's previous operators.

Long Beach officials hope to complete the repairs by the end of the year.

