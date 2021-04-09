Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50, family confirms

Rapper DMX died Friday after suffering a heart attack last weekend, his family confirmed Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The family added that it would share information about a memorial service for DMX when it is finalized.

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time," the medical center said in a statement. "Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

DMX was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a heart attack and has been on life support in recent days.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

His career included three Grammy nominations, including twice for best rap solo performance and once for best rap album. He also was the American Music Award’s Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001.