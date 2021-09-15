Recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom to decide future of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voting has wrapped up in the California recall election that could kick Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office.

The race Tuesday hinges on how voters have judged the Democratic governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and determines if the nation’s most populous state will veer in a more conservative direction.

Newsom is just the fourth governor in U.S. history to face a recall.

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder is looking to become the state's first Black governor if Newsom is ousted.

The governor needs support from a simple majority of voters to keep his job.

If he wins, he'll be up for reelection next year.