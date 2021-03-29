Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said four people were found dead after storms brought heavy rain and flooding to Nashville overnight.

MNPD said flooding from the Seven Mile Creek claimed three of the lives.

"That is shocking and we send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who died," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

Flooding from the creek claimed the lives of a 64-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, who were found dead near a homeless camp in a wooded area on Edmondson Pike. As of Monday morning, those victims have not yet been identified.

The police department will continue to search the area in case there were additional flooding victims.

In South Nashville, 70-year-old Garry Cole was found dead in a vehicle that had been submerged in water. A creek near a Walmart on Nolensville Pike flooded, submerging the car in the water. The body was recovered on Sunday morning.

Douglas Hammond, 65, was found dead on the Nashboro Village golf course. Police say Hammond lived nearby, and believe he was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, marking the second-largest 2-day rainfall on record. Saturday alone was the fourth-wettest day in Nashville ever recorded.

This story was originally published by Caroline Sutton on WTVF in Nashville.

