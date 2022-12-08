Watch Now
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by U.S. House Ethics Committee

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is seen during a meeting in New York City on July 6, 2022. On Wed., Dec. 7, 2022, the U.S. House Ethics Committee confirmed in a statement that they were investigating the Congresswoman after an undisclosed matter was referred to them by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 08, 2022
New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee.

On Wednesday, the committee confirmed in a statement that they were investigating the Congresswoman after an undisclosed matter was referred to them by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23. The committee did not disclose why they were investigating Ocasio-Cortez.

"The mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee," the committee said in a statement.

The committee said it would announce its “course of action” after the 118th Congress convened.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests," the lawmaker's spokesperson said in a statement, USA Today and Forbes reported. "We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.”

According to its website, the Office of Congressional Ethics, established in March 2008 by the U.S. House of Representatives, is a nonpartisan, independent entity that reviews misconduct allegations against House members and its staff.

