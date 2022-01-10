Robert Durst, convicted murderer and real estate heir, dead at 78

Robert Durst, a New York real estate heir who was recently convicted of murdering his friend, Susan Berman, has died, according to KABC-TV and The New York Times. He was 78.

KABC-TV in Los Angeles reports that Durst died of natural causes due to a "litany of medical issues from which he was suffering."

In September, Durst was convicted in Los Angeles of fatally shooting Berman in 2000. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

Durst contracted COVID-19 in jail late last year following his conviction.

Weeks later, he was charged with murder in connection with the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie, in New York state.

Durst became well known through the HBO docuseries "The Jinx," which told the story of his life and the mysterious disappearances of several people close to him.

This story is breaking and will be updated.