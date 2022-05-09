Bono performs in Kyiv at invitation of Ukrainian president

U2 frontman Bono performed in a Kyiv subway station that serves as a bomb shelter on Sunday, showing his support for Ukrainians trying to fend off the Russian invasion.

The Irish singer has tweeted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”

Bono, alongside guitarist the Edge, sang the Ben E. King song “Stand By Me” in the Khreschatyk metro station. He was joined by another singer in Ukrainian military fatigues.

Bono e The Edge arrivano a Kiev e improvvisano un concerto nella metropolitana. Qualcuno la bollerà come operazione di facciata -o blablabla- non sapendo che è nel DNA degli U2 metterci le faccia, sempre. #StandUpForUkraine

(video by @berdynskykh_k )pic.twitter.com/79g0ajOAW8 — Lia Capizzi (@LiaCapizzi) May 8, 2022

He also visited Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where hundreds of bodies were found after Russian troops withdrew last month. The town is considered a possible war crimes site.

On the same day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine and met with Zelenskyy.