Foreign volunteers who help Ukraine will be eligible for citizenship in the future

First Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine, Yevhen Yenin says foreign volunteers who go to Ukraine to help defend the country from Russia will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they wish.

The news was reported by Ukrinorm, a state news agency in Ukraine.

This week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Yenin said that number is only growing.

Foreign volunteers will need to sign a contract and receive a military card.

If they want to obtain Ukrainian citizenship in the future, they’ll be able to obtain it, Yenin said.

Last week, Ukraine temporarily lifted visa requirements for volunteers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also recently created the International Legion of Territorial Defense, to call on foreign volunteers to fight against Russia.