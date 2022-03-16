Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: Russian shelling damaged residences near Kyiv 'government quarter'

(KYIV, Ukraine) — Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russian shelling damaged several residences in the city’s Podil neighborhood, just north of the city center and about 1.5 miles from the so-called “government quarter” that holds the presidential palace, president’s office and other significant offices.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about the attack, including whether there were any casualties.

Kyiv residents have been huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia shelled areas in and around the city. Earlier, a 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

As Radio Free Europe reported, the prime ministers of Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday as an "unequivocal" show of support for Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia. The leaders were expected to meet with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

Turkey’s foreign minister would be traveling to Moscow as part of efforts to secure a cease-fire. Mevlut Cavusoglu would hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday before traveling to Ukraine for talks on Thursday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.