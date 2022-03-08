Starbucks joins McDonald's in pausing operations in Russia

DETROIT— Hours after McDonald's said it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia, Starbucks said it is immediately pausing store operations in the country.

"Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood," Starbucks said in a statement.

McDonald's also said it would continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia.

In an open letter to employees, McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the "needless human suffering in Ukraine."

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants.

In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.

McDonald's and Starbucks are the latest companies to announce they will suspend business in Russia over the war in Ukraine. Over the weekend, Visa and MasterCard said they would block services in Russia. On Tuesday, Shell said it was closing its filling stations in Russia and would not purchase gasoline produced by the country.