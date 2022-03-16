Watch
Ukraine mayor of Melitopol who was taken by Russian forces has been freed

Rodrigo Abd/AP
A soldier embraces a relative fleeing the war, minutes before departing by bus to Poland, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Posted at 6:12 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:15:17-04

(KYIV, Ukraine) — The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol has been freed after he was seized by Russian forces five days ago, a Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, announced the news but did not share details about how Ivan Fedorov became free.

Surveillance video last week showed Fedorov being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.

Prior to the start of the invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had warned of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy himself likely top target.

